Leading in Chinese Auto Market, GAC Motor Refreshes Sales Record in First Half of 2017

GUANGZHOU,China, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China's fastest growing auto brand GAC Motor has reported record-breaking sales volume in the first half year of 2017. Relying on leading innovation and quality, the company sold 250,878 cars worldwide, a 57 percent year-on-year increase that's significantly greater than the industry average and exceeded the sales target. A total of 43,360 vehicles from all lines have been sold in June, marking a 39.2 percent year-on-year increase.

The sales of the flagship luxury seven-seat SUV GS8 has reached 50,622 from January to June. The signature SUV GS4 has secured its position as a leader in Chinese SUV market and sold 180,725 cars.

Meanwhile the sales volume of the sporty GA6 sedan has marked a 251.9 percent year-on-year increase in June, and the new generation luxury sedan GA8 continues to lead the sales volume of domestic brand C-Class luxury sedan.

"Thanks to our persistence in quality, GAC Motor has achieved breakthroughs in production and sales as well as maintaining balanced development of SUV and sedan, we've delivered satisfactory progress and demonstrated the legendary 'GAC Motor speed,'" said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

Through prioritizing positive research and development (R&D), adhering to international standards and constructing an effective innovation mechanism, GAC Motor has forged a world-class auto empire centered on its global R&D network, advanced manufacturing and international supply chain.

By establishing strategic partnerships with the world's top 10 auto suppliers including Aisin Seiki and Michelin, GAC Motor is fulfilling the commitment of making the best quality vehicles. The auto brand now ranks 5th in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest among all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

The company has also been centered on high-standard R&D. Its signature luxury SUV GS8received a five-star safety score andis top-ranked by C-NCAP (China New Car Assessment Program) among all mid- to large-sized SUVs in the Chinese market since 2015, in the safety test.

Setting a goal of achieving 1 million in sales volume by 2020, GAC Motor has structured a sustainable development strategy to upgrade from a high-end vehicle manufacturer to intelligent automaker, leading the Chinese automobile industry by engineering environmental-friendly quality vehicles with premium design, performance and reliability for global customers.

"GAC Motor is not focusing on selling cars but reinventing the way people travel," noted Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor, at Michelin Movin'On, the global sustainable mobility summit in Montreal, Canada in June. "This is a result of our joint efforts to make such achievements, but also the choice of the market. We will keep expanding our global R&D network to develop more vehicles with cutting-edge technology and advance sustainable mobility."

The company's global sales and service network now covers 14 countries with prominent presence in the Belt and Road Initiative countries such as Middle East area. The company is adding more distribution channels in top markets such as North America to build a high-end brand image as a world-class automaker that excels in research, manufacturing and sales and sets to enter the US market no later than 2019.

GAC Motor will introduce more high-end models into the market this year, offering customers a wider choice with premium driving experience. Apart from the GS8 that has landed in global markets, the upcoming vehicles include the five-seat SUV GS7 which was praised as "A New Generation Blockbuster SUV" by New York Times, and its first electric vehicle GE3. The GS8 will also be landing in Nigeria and Paraguay soon. The company is aiming to achieve annual sales volume of 500,000 in 2017.

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period.

