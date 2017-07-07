sprite-preloader
Clear Leisure Plc - Lifting of Suspension

7 July 17

Clear Leisure Plc

Lifting of Suspension

The Company announces that it has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 on its website, www.clearleisure.com. The directors expect that trading in the Company's shares will commence at 9am today.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

ZAI Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7060 2220
Tim Cofman/Peter Trevelyan-Clark

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0935
Lucy Williams / Heena Karani

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com


