7 July 17

Clear Leisure Plc

Lifting of Suspension

The Company announces that it has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 on its website, www.clearleisure.com. The directors expect that trading in the Company's shares will commence at 9am today.

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com