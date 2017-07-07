Financial Calendar 2017 - Update



7 July, 2017



NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S Company Announcement: 05/2017



Published via NASDAQ OMX 7 July, 2017





Financial Calendar 2017 - Update



Please note that the Financial Calendar 2017 has been adjusted, as the announcement scheduled for 23 August 2017 (Half year result 2017) has been moved to 26 August 2017.



The revised Financial Calendar now looks as follows:



26 August 2017 Half year result 2017



22 November 2017 Q3 result 2017



For further information, please contact:



Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: (+45) 3929 1000.