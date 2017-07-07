Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in June

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 13.0 billion in June. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 17.5 billion. The difference is due to lower net lending to government agencies.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 4.5 billion lower than calculated. This is explained by higher deposits from the Pensions Authority. It is largely due to monthly displacements that will not affect the full year.

Other central government payments were in line with the forecast.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of June 2017, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 53.8 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,310 billion at the end of June.

The outcome for July will be published on 7 August at 9.30 a.m.

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome June Forecast June Deviation June Acc. Dev.2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement 12 985 17 509 -4 524 -4 524 -53 768 Primary borrowing requirement excl. net lending3 25 014 24 912 101 101 -63 397 Net lending to agencies etc. -16 119 -11 613 -4 506 -4 506 3 646 Interest payments on central government debt 4 091 4 210 -119 -119 5 984 - Interest on loans in SEK 3 956 4 455 -499 -499 7 935 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -62 -83 21 21 -32 - Realised currency gains and losses 197 -162 359 359 -1 919 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since the latest forecast (June 2017). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income excluding net lending to agencies.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Sweden's Central Government Debt June 2017 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2118586/806805.pdf)



