

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit decreased in May from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 4.9 billion in May from EUR 5.6 billion in the prior month. Economists had expected the deficit to fall to EUR 5.1 billion.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 2.76 billion.



Exports rebounded strongly by 4.3 percent monthly in May, after a 2.2 percent drop in April.



Similarly, imports climbed 2.2 percent from April, when it decreased by 0.9 percent.



