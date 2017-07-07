

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a faster than expected pace in May, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Industrial output climbed by adjusted 3 percent from the prior year versus a revised 0.5 percent rise seen in April. Production was forecast to gain moderately by 2 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 4.6 percent, reversing a sharp revised 10.7 percent fall a month ago.



The growth was largely driven by the 4 percent rise each in consumer and intermediate goods production. At the same time, capital goods output gained 2.6 percent, while energy output fell 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output grew for the first time in four months in May. Production grew 1.2 percent after staying flat in April. This was also the fastest expansion since last November.



