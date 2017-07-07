CRU: Trump's 232 Investigation Turns to Aluminium

LONDON, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aluminium industry leaders gathered at the US Department of Commerce on 22 June 2017 to present their testimony. There is great uncertainty surrounding the issue of Section 232, but in light of the testimony CRU believes that, if action is taken, it will be a broad based tariff applied to both primary and semi-finished aluminium products.

In this analysis we present four potential scenarios where tariffs are imposed and we discuss the implications for the aluminium industry value chain.

The investigation

When industry leaders gathered at the US Department of Commerce (DoC) Auditorium on 22 June 2017, they presented testimony to aid the DoC in determining whether imports of aluminium threaten to impair the national security of the US.This hearing followed a memorandum signed by the President on 27 April directing the Secretary of Commerce, Wilber Ross, to proceed expeditiously in conducting his investigation and submit a report on his findings to the President.Per the rules of 232, the DoC has 270 days to submit their report to the President, putting the hard deadline at 22 January 2018.During the hearing, thirty-two industry representatives across the aluminium value chain presented testimony to illustrate their view on the pending investigation.In addition, another 88 companies, associations, and governments filed written testimony for the DoC's consideration.

