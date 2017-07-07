

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) announced Friday that it has agreed to acquire Best, a European manufacturer of innovative and well-designed kitchen hoods. The financial terms were not disclosed.



The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2017.



Best is part of Broan-NuTone, LLC, a North American manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products. Broan-NuTone will continue to design, manufacture and market the Best brand of kitchen ventilation products in North America.



Best had net sales in 2016 of 42 million euros, and 450 employees, primarily at manufacturing sites in central Italy and southern Poland.



Electrolux said the acquisition enables it to develop a fully comprehensive offering of built-in cooking solutions and will further support long-term profitable growth in the region.



Dan Arler, Head of Electrolux business area Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, 'The acquisition of Best is a perfect strategic match to reinforce Electrolux capabilities for design, R&D and manufacturing of kitchen hoods, which is a key aspect in offering consumers a simply outstanding cooking experience.'



