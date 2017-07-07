Oriola Oyj: Changes in Oriola's Group Management Team

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 July 2017 at 11.00

Changes in Oriola's Group Management Team

Anders Torell (b. 1967), M.Sc.Eng., has been appointed Vice President of Oriola's Consumer Business Area and member of Oriola's Group Management Team. He will start in his new position by 8 January 2018 at the latest. He will also act as Managing Director of Kronans Apotek. Mr Torell has previously served as Program Director for Digital Development and Organizational Effectiveness at ICA Sweden. Torell has 10 years of experience from the retail business at ICA and extensive experience from logistics operations in various companies.

Oriola's Group Management Team as of 8 January 2018 (at the latest):

* Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO

* Sari Aitokallio, CFO

* Thomas Gawell, Vice President, Healthcare Business

* Jukka Mäkelä, Vice President, Development

* Teija Silver, Vice President, HR

* Anders Torell, Vice President, Consumer Business

* Kimmo Virtanen, Executive Vice President, Services Business

Further information:

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 429 2109

Email: eero.hautaniemi@oriola.com (mailto:eero.hautaniemi@oriola.com)

