Oriola Oyj: Changes in Oriola's Group Management Team

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 July 2017 at 11.00
Changes in Oriola's Group Management Team
Page Content
Anders Torell (b. 1967), M.Sc.Eng., has been appointed Vice President of Oriola's Consumer Business Area and member of Oriola's Group Management Team. He will start in his new position by 8 January 2018 at the latest. He will also act as Managing Director of Kronans Apotek. Mr Torell has previously served as Program Director for Digital Development and Organizational Effectiveness at ICA Sweden. Torell has 10 years of experience from the retail business at ICA and extensive experience from logistics operations in various companies.
