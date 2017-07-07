Moscow, Russia and Tokyo, Japan, July 7, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., and United Settlement System (USS), a non-bank credit organization in Russia, announced the signing of a license agreement for JCB card POS acquiring in the network of POS-terminals of USS and its partner banks in 2017.The signing of this agreement will allow JCB to expand JCB brand card acceptance in Russia.The inclusion of acquiring JCB cards under license of USS allows to significantly reduce both time and labor resources of the partner banks.Long-term partnerships of USS and JCB will continue to grow in the direction of the development of attractive proposals for banks services and high-tech services for clients.About USSUSS is a subsidiary company of "ROSBANK" (100% participation) and is part of the Societe Generale group, was founded in 1999. In 2012 the company created a payment system with the same name as USS. Currently USS provides clearing and settlement services of the operator and clearing center to the Payment system "Payment service United settlement system", settlement and clearing services as a clearing center of the Payment System "Western Union" and clearing center services to the Payment System "BEST", it is a direct participant and provides its partner banks with settlement and clearing services to the Payment systems "UnionPay", "JCB" and "American Express".About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.Note: Statistics about JCB are as of March 2017.For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or http://www.ru.jcb/ru/ContactJCB International Co., Ltd.Kae MitsudaGlobal Business PlanningTel: 81-3-5778-7963Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.