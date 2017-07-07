BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive Business Management in an era of digital transformation. The main strengths lie in improving Enterprise Architecture and Business Process Management capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance, Risk and Compliance to assure audit-readiness.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

Company: BOC Group Headquarters Address: Operngasse 20b Vienna 1040 Austria Main Telephone: +43-1-905 10 81-0 Website: https://www.boc-group.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: Chairman: Dr. Franz Bayer Chairman: Dr. Harald Kühn Chairman: Dr. Christian Lichka Customer Service Contact: Enrique Lobo Cruz Phone: +43 1 905 10 81 2250 Email: info@boc-group.com Public Relations Contact: David Hauer Phone: +43-1-905 10 81-0 Email: info@boc-at.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170707005001/en/