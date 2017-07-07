

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased for the fifth straight month in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed Friday.



Industrial production rose at a slower pace of 0.5 percent year-over-year in May, following a 0.9 percent gain in April.



Mining and quarrying production grew 3.9 percent annually in May, while output of extraction and related services fell by 2.9 percent.



Manufacturing output showed no variations in May compared with last year.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent from April, when it increased by 0.6 percent. Manufacturing production declined 0.3 percent in April, in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX