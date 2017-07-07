AND International Publishers: Sean Fernback and Kees Molenaar appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of AND

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 7 July 2017 - On the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today Sean Fernback and Kees Molenaar have been appointed by the shareholders as members of the Supervisory Board of AND.



End of May AND announced to expand the Supervisory Board to five members and to nominate today Sean Fernback and Kees Molenaar for appointment as new members of the Supervisory Board. On 24 May, Sean and Kees were formally nominated and today the appointments are formalized. They are appointed for a period of four years.



Rob Westerhof, chairman of the AND Supervisory Board: "I am delighted with the announcement of these nominations. Sean Fernback, former CEO of HERE, is a true industry expert and brings a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the mapping, navigation and location spaces. Kees Molenaar has a broad experience in advisory boards and is very familiar with the Dutch corporate governance model. I am certain that they will be of great benefit to the functioning of the Supervisory Board."



