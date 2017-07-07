ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director Retirement

Ashtead Group plc

7th July 2017

Director Retirement

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that Sat Dhaiwal, chief executive of A-Plant, will be retiring from the Company in July 2018.

As part of the Company's long-term succession planning, Richard Thomas will succeed Sat upon his retirement next year as CEO of A-Plant. Richard joined A-Plant as finance director in November 2011 and has been managing director of its Specialist Products Division since July 2015.

Sat joined A-Plant in 1993 and became CEO in 2002. In 1993, A-Plant consisted of 52 locations and had an annual turnover of £27m. The business has since grown to 179 locations and had an annual turnover of over £400m in the 2016/17 financial year.

Geoff Drabble, chief executive of Ashtead, said: "This has been well planned for some time. By stepping down next year, there is a 12-month handover period until Richard Thomas takes over. Although it isn't the time to say goodbye yet, myself and the Board would like to thank Sat for the tremendous job he has done as CEO of A-Plant and for his contribution to the growth of the company."

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw 0207 726 9700