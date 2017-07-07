The installation will be paired with a wind farm in South Australia. At 129 MWh, it will become the world's largest lithium-ion battery projects, and is being developed in conjunction with French renewable energy firm Neoen.

"Australia Rocks!" exclaimed Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter as the entrepreneur revealed details of his firm's latest groundbreaking project - the installation of a 129 MWh lithium-ion battery in Southern Australia.

The project will see Tesla team with French renewable energy firm Neoen - which developed and owns Europe's largest solar farm, Cestas - to install the facility, which is being supported by the South Australia government's $550 million energy plan.

Musk's legion of Twitter followers quickly dug out a tweet sent in March stating that Tesla will pledge to have the system installed and working 100 days from the date of the contract signature, otherwise the energy will be delivered for free. Musk confirmed that he will be standing by this pledge. In California, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...