

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK industrial output and foreign trade figures. Industrial output is seen rising 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in May after expanding 0.2 percent in April. The UK visible trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 10.85 billion in May from GBP 10.38 billion in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound dropped against the greenback, franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen.



The pound was worth 0.8815 against the euro, 147.36 against the yen, 1.2461 against the franc and 1.2950 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



