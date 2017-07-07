

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Friday, tracking weak overnight cues from Europe and the U.S. after data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector job growth in June and global sovereign debt yields rose across the board amid bets the European Central Bank will gradually remove policy accommodation in the near future.



Simmering tensions in the Korean peninsula and caution ahead of this week's G20 summit as well as the all-important U.S. jobs report, which includes both private and public sector jobs, due out later in the day also weighed on markets.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 5.51 points or 0.17 percent to 3,217.96 despite concerns over slowing economic growth and expectations of higher interest rates globally. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.49 percent at 25,340 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit a three-week low despite the yen weakening after the Bank of Japan's decision to raise its purchases of government bonds in its market operations. The dollar hit a seven-week high against the yen as the central bank pledged to buy unlimited amounts of government debt with a 10-year maturity at a yield of 0.11 percent.



The Nikkei average fell 64.97 points or 0.32 percent to 19,929.09, the lowest level since June 15. The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent lower at 1,607.06, with construction companies and property developers pacing the decliners.



Australian shares tumbled, dragged down by financials as investors pondered the prospect of the ECB turning off the flow of easy money. Mixed construction activity data also disappointed investors.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 55.20 points or 0.96 percent to 5,703.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 53.60 points or 0.92 percent to 5,743.90.



The big four banks fell between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent. Miner Fortescue Metals Group dropped 1.3 percent after the government forecast energy and resources exports to decline in the next two years.



Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum lost 2-3 percent despite crude oil prices rising modestly overnight. Coca-Cola Amatil's shares tumbled 2.7 percent to extend Thursday's sell-off after the company lost a major contract with Australian pizza giant Domino's to rival PepsiCo.



Shares of Bellamy's Australia were in a trading halt, pending an announcement after Chinese authorities suspended the export license of its newly-acquired subsidiary.



Seoul shares closed modestly lower despite market heavyweight Samsung Electronics projecting a higher quarterly profit than Apple's for the first time, driven by strong contributions from the Galaxy S8 smartphone and OLED display panel. While Samsung shares dropped 0.4 percent, the benchmark Kospi shed 0.33 percent to finish at 2,379.87.



New Zealand shares closed marginally lower as traders grappled with the apparent shift among global central banks towards the hawkish side. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 7.48 points or 0.10 percent to 7,622.13, with Spark New Zealand, Chorus and Xero falling 1-2 percent.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving down 0.6 percent even as official data showed the country's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in May.



Exports jumped 32.5 percent year-over-year, well above the 23.4 percent spike economists had forecast. Imports also surged 30.4 percent from a year ago, much faster than the 19.4 percent expected growth.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent on fears that global central banks are moving away from extremely easy policies.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as geopolitical worries lingered and a slew of mixed economic reports did little to soothe worries about the pace of interest rate increases.



U.S. private sector employment rose less than expected in June and there was an uptick in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended July 1st, while the pace of growth in the service sector accelerated in June and the country's trade deficit narrowed in May, separate reports showed.



The Dow dropped 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent and 1 percent, respectively to close at their lowest levels in over a month.



