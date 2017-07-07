HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 7 JULY 2017 at 11:45 a.m.



HONKARAKENNE PUBLISHES A LISTING PROSPECTUS FOR THE DIRECTED ISSUE APPROVED BY THE FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY IN MARCH



The Board of Directors of Honkarakenne Oyj carried out a directed share issue on 3 March 2017, in which AKR Invest Oy subscribed for 1,000,000 Honkarakenne B shares ("Placing Shares").



The Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a listing prospectus for the Placing Shares, which comprises a registration document and a securities note and summary. The prospectus has been drawn up for an application to add the Placing Shares for trading to the list maintained by NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd ("Helsinki Stock Exchange"). The prospectus is in Finnish and available on Honkarakenne's website http://honka.com/en/investors/shares/ and can be viewed at Honkarakenne's head office in Karstula (Hongantie 41, 43500 Karstula) and later at the Helsinki Stock Exchange (Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki).



Honkarakenne Oyj will submit an application for the Placing Shares to be added for trading on the list maintained by the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The Placing Shares will be added for trading to the Helsinki Stock Exchange's list, together with the Company's old shares under the ticker symbol HONSB, from 11 July 2017.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ



Board of Directors



MORE INFORMATION



Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com



Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 (0)40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com



DISTRIBUTION



NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy



Key media



Financial Supervisory Authority



www.honka.com