

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in May from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 913 million in May from EUR 743 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected the surplus to climb to EUR 816 million.



Exports surged 19.0 percent year-over-year in May and imports by 18.0 percent.



The share of EU member states was 78 percent in exports and 75 percent in imports.



