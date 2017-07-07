Joint Consortia Framework Ranks ProQuest as Key Supplier for Print and E Books

Company is chosen in major lots in one of the world's biggest book tenders

CAMBRIDGE,England, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ProQuest has been ranked highly in every print and ebook category for the Joint Consortia Framework Agreement in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.These rankings come on the heels of major innovations in the ProQuest® OASIS® and Ebook Central® platforms and recognises ProQuest's ongoing commitment to advance book products and systems. The Joint Consortia Framework is one of the world's major book tenders, serving 9 major UK-based academic consortia and selecting the best suppliers to partner with the consortia's hundreds of member universities, colleges and special libraries.

"These excellent rankings validate ProQuest's customer-driven strategy for curating the best book content and creating the most efficient and effective platforms for libraries and their users," said Kevin Sayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, ProQuest Books. "We're honoured and excited to work with member libraries in such a profound way."

Through ProQuest, consortia members will access the industry's best and broadest book offerings, spanning more than 25 million print titles and over 1.5 million ebooks. ProQuest offers the most expansive range of acquisition models, including the new Access-to-Own offering - enabling libraries to balance collection goals and budgets. Print fulfillment will be managed through ProQuest's renowned distribution center in the UK, which provides customised services including shelf-ready books, and speeds the time from order to delivery.

Member workflows will be simplified through ProQuest's tight integration with the Alma® system as well as other library systems. Additional services include Collection Development Consultants and UK-based customer and technical services teams that will partner with members on content curation, technical integrations, and other operational efficiencies.

Susan Wright, Head of SUPC, said, "The Joint Consortia Framework allows us to deliver essential resources to our members, and ProQuest delivered content to match all criteria we were looking for. Their flexible access enables our members to enhance their research through a broad range of content which is reflected in their tender scores across all lots."

Member libraries can begin working with ProQuest now. For additional information visit ProQuest at www.proquest.com.

