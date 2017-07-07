Kryptonite 1 plc - GBP 750,000 Fundraise

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

GBP 750,000 Fundraise

Kryptonite 1 Plc is pleased to announce that the Company has raised a total of £750,000 through the issue of 37,500,000 ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2 pence per share (the "Subscription"). The funds raised will be used by the Company to continue to invest in the blockchain token community and for additional working capital.

The Directors have been issued Ordinary Shares as part of the Subscription as follows:

Director Ordinary Shares currently held Ordinary Shares subscribed Resultant Shareholding Percentage of Ordinary Share capital *George McDonaugh- Chief Executive Officer 1,578,946 1,050,000 2,628,946 2.70 **Jeremy Woodgate - Non-Executive Director 1,052,631 350,000 1,402,631 1.44 ***Smaller Company Capital Limited 1,473,684 1,600,000 3,073,684 3.16 Rupert Williams - Non-Executive Director nil nil nil nil Stephen Corran - Non-executive Director nil nil nil nil

*includes 1,576,315 Ordinary shares held family members of George McDonaugh

**includes 876,315 Ordinary Shares held family members of Jeremy Woodgate

***a company which is owned and controlled by Jeremy Woodgate and Rupert Williams

The Company's issued ordinaryshare capital following the Subscription is 97,099,702 Ordinary Shares.

In addition to those set out above, the Directors are aware of the following interests of 3% or more in the issued share capital of the Company following the Subscription:

Name Ordinary Shares held Percentage of Ordinary Share capital: Roshan Ashok Vaswani 15,078,947 15.52 Lynchwood Nominees Limited 7,513,157 7.73 Ronald Bruce Rowan 6,209,649 6.39

George McDonaugh, Chief Executive of the Company commented: "We're are very pleased with the response we've had, it's clear that there's appetite to gain exposure to the token economy and its great to see our recent growth has been recognised. Going forward we will be able to support a greater number of quality projects which in turn will increase our influence in the ecosystem".

Following the Subscription and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of Kryptonite 1 confirms that the Company has 97,099,702 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company also has 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any deferred A shares or deferred B shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the Company has a total of 103,099,702 shares in issue which carry voting rights.

The figure of 103,099,702 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

