At the request of Vigmed Holding AB, the trading in the company's shares is to cease.



The last day of trading will be July 21, 2017.



Short name: VIG ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005034576 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 92271 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nils Fredrik Dehlin or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.