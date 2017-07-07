

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production dropped unexpectedly in May, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Friday.



Industrial output fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in May, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and reversed a 0.2 percent rise registered in April.



At the same time, manufacturing output dropped 0.2 percent, offsetting a 0.2 percent rise in April. Output was forecast to gain 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent in May, but slower than the 0.8 percent decrease seen in April. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent increase for May.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output grew 0.4 percent after staying flat a month ago. Nonetheless, the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 1 percent.



Another report from ONS showed that construction output declined 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to a 0.7 percent growth economists had forecast. On a yearly basis, construction output slid 0.3 percent.



