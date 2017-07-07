

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Friday announced that it would acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC with an equity value of about $11.25 billion.



Berkshire Hathaway Energy has executed a definitive merger agreement to buy bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp. or EFH, the parent of energy delivery company Oncor.



The all-cash consideration for reorganized EFH is $9 billion implying an equity value of approximately $11.25 billion for Oncor.



The deal is subject to closing conditions, including the receipt of required state, federal and bankruptcy court approvals. The transaction is currently expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Dallas, Texas-based Oncor is one of the largest U.S. power transmission networks that serves 10 million customers across Texas. Earlier, Texas regulators had blocked two attempts to sell Oncor. In May, regulators remained opposed to NextEra Energy Inc's proposed $18 billion acquisition of Oncor, citing that the deal was not in the public interest. NextEra had been pursuing Oncor since 2014.



Media had reported Thursday that Buffett was nearing a deal to buy Oncor.



Bob Shapard, CEO of Oncor, said, 'By joining forces with Berkshire Hathaway Energy, we will gain access to additional operational and financial resources as we continue to position Oncor to support the evolving energy needs of our state. Being part of Berkshire Hathaway Energy is a great outcome for Oncor.'



After the deal, Oncor will remain a locally managed Texas company headquartered in Dallas.



Effective upon closing of the transaction, Shapard will assume the role of executive chairman of the Oncor Board, and Allen Nye will assume the role of CEO of Oncor.



Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway Energy chairman, president and CEO, said, 'This partnership combines the strengths of two companies that share a common goal of providing exceptional customer service and a commitment to invest in critical infrastructure that will make the Texas energy grid even stronger and more reliable.'



