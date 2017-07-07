

TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC Bank') receives the Best Bank in Georgia Award from Euromoney



TBC Bank has been named the Best Bank in Georgia by Euromoney in its Awards for Excellence for 2017. The bank has received this prestigious award for the sixth time, acknowledging our efforts to provide the best customer experience in Georgia, develop the best multichannel capabilities in the region and continue to deliver superior financial results.



'We are honoured to receive the Best Bank in Georgia Award from the leading publication, Euromoney. The award celebrates our team's hard work to achieve superior financial results and to build long-term relationships with our clients by offering them the best financial services and products. We will continue to pursue excellence in everything we do,' commented Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, TBC Bank's Chief Executive Officer.



TBC Bank has won the Best Bank in Georgia award from Euromoney each year since 2011.



About Euromoney



For almost 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world.



Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.



About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')



TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.



TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 30.3% of loans (or 37.8% taking into account TBC Bank's holding in JSC Bank Republic and 33.4% of non-banking deposits (or 37.6% taking into account TBC Bank's holding in JSC Bank Republic) as at 31 March 2017, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.



