Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) wishes to announce that the company has now applied for a drill permit to cover the Coleman Cobalt Prospect in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario. This permit will cover the following activities of mechanized drilling, mechanized stripping, the pitting and trenching of bedrock, and line cutting.

Recently, Cruz engaged Aaron Powell PLLC (AP) to oversee a work program on Cruz's 100 percent owned "Chicken Hawk" Cobalt Prospect in Montana, USA and the Idaho Star Cobalt Prospect in Idaho.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "This now makes 4 separate work permits surrounding the town of Cobalt that we have recently applied for. Cruz is one of the single largest landholders in this exploding Cobalt district. Recently we have seen an attempt to try to consolidate the district. As this consolidation continues we feel that being one of the single largest landholders, and acquiring our claims well over a year ago, before most were looking in the area, puts Cruz in an opportunistic position going forward. Cruz is expecting to perform work programs on multiple projects in Ontario, Idaho and Montana making Cruz one of the most active junior cobalt companies in the second half of 2017, at a time when Cobalt prices are trading at 9 year highs."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500-acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935-acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

