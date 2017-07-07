

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,676,719.65 10.8716



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,486,388.54 14.4969



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 794,503.08 17.5962



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,492,320.87 16.6564



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,590,995.08 10.1213



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2900000 USD 29,352,835.68 10.1217



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,585,207.93 12.6337



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 290,226.77 13.8203



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,174,743.30 16.407



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,495,092.44 16.5644



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,557,460.01 11.1239



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,770,930.85 17.0096



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,914,450.64 18.8339



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,731,825.37 17.2082



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,535,943.32 14.49



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 300,644.31 14.3164



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,291,815.13 15.564



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,308,358.12 18.1716



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,265,787.71 16.0694



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,766,334.29 10.2297



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,244,870.99 17.7813



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 295,127.77 18.4455



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,692,717.53 18.7709



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 06/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,227,171.34 17.2116



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,227,029.74 17.2108



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,936,117.98 13.7101



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,461,969.10 18.131



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,326,536.17 15.5184



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,294,598.61 10.4908



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,206,354.07 18.1959



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,845,335.97 15.4529



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 247,800.05 16.52



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,475,469.68 5.5872



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,418,398.82 18.3769



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,020,701.41 15.7031



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,811,713.82 13.9363



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,547,300.62 17.4473



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 299,513.52 18.7196



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,688,520.42 18.9155



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 15,920,402.25 18.8407



