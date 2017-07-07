As of June 30, 2017

Mercialys(Paris:MERY):
As of June 30, 2017 the following means were available in the liquidity contract managed by Oddo Corporate Finance:
- 206,739 ordinary shares,
- Euro 4,474,474.78 in cash
Initial cash contribution at the time of the creation of this contract was:
- Euro 800,000
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office : 148, rue de l'Université,
75007 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
Mercialys