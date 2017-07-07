As of June 30, 2017

Regulatory News:

Mercialys(Paris:MERY):

As of June 30, 2017 the following means were available in the liquidity contract managed by Oddo Corporate Finance:

206,739 ordinary shares,

Euro 4,474,474.78 in cash

Initial cash contribution at the time of the creation of this contract was:

Euro 800,000

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169

Registered office : 148, rue de l'Université,

75007 Paris

424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

Contacts:

Mercialys