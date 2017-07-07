The CEO of Soltec talks to pv magazine about the firm's solar trackers, its innovation process and the ability of tracker technology to improve plant owners' returns on investment.

As a tracker specialist, what are the main market pressures Soltec aims to solve? Raúl Morales: The principal problems of Soltec customers are achieving greater cost-effectiveness, and forming a reliable tracker-supplier partnership. Soltec helps customers find success with their large projects that use ground-mounted solar PV tracking equipment.

Cost-effectiveness is a principal criterion of innovation at Soltec, and it has found success with the SF Utility tracker by maximizing land-use options while also minimizing costs. The objective of innovation is to increase competitive advantages for customers.

The new generation SF7 tracker being rolled-out this summer follows on the SF Utility legacy with yet greater yield per acre, and yet lower costs of BOP material and installation labor. SF7 is destined to set a new industry benchmark as the essence of solar tracker cost-effectiveness.

SF7 uniquely tolerates steep-slope installation to 17% grade on the North-South axis, compared to 10% of the leading competitor. SF7 mounting brackets uniquely offer the widest range of assembly tolerances to construction variables of irregular land or imperfect site preparation, at a cost that works as well on not-so-challenging terrain.

SF7 uniquely provides for complete module-fill on the tracker, fully 5% greater than the leading competitor. That translates into 5% higher MW per acre from the same plant area. By eliminating the array-gaps over all pile-mounting locations, SF7 takes a step to the higher refinement of a mature standard product.

Given the ever-evolving cost pressures inherent in the solar industry, how do Soltec's trackers help to improve margins for plant owners? SF7 saves time specifically in installation and maintenance, and more generally ...

