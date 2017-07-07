sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,04  Euro		-0,741
-1,43 %
WKN: A1WZM4 ISIN: DK0060495240 Ticker-Symbol: XCL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMCORP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIMCORP A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,89
52,48
13:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIMCORP A/S
SIMCORP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIMCORP A/S51,04-1,43 %