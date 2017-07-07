

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account deficit decreased in May from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Friday.



The current account deficit dropped to EUR 2.3 billion in May from EUR 2.6 billion in April.



The goods trade deficit narrowed to EUR 4.9 billion in May from EUR 5.6 billion in the preceding month. At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 0.2 billion from EUR 0.4 billion.



The financial account turned to a surplus of EUR 6.7 billion in May from a deficit of EUR 19.3 billion in April.



Within the financial account, French direct investments abroad were lower than in April, while foreign direct investments in France increased.



