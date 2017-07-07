In around half of the G20 countries, renewables have been equal or cheaper in price to electricity generated from coal and nuclear power plants since 2015, and are set to outcompete all other energy sources in the world's 20 major economies by 2030, finds a new study commissioned by Greenpeace Germany.

In the wake of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's announcement that the focus will be laid on furthering the goals of the Paris Agreement, putting her on a collision course with U.S. President Donald Trump, all eyes of the world are on the G20 Summit taking place in Hamburg on 7-8 July.

Amid a flurry of reports leveling criticism on the G20 nations for their sluggish low-carbon transition, a study examining electricity generation costs in all G20 countries from 2015 to 2030 strengthens the position of the "well below 2 degrees Celsius" block.

The study carried out by the Finnish Lappeenranta University of Technology finds that in many of the G20 nations, costs of renewable power are competitive with local grid prices now, and by 2030 these costs will be much lower than conventional sources in all of the G20 countries, noting that last year the average levelized cost of generating power from solar worldwide dropped 17%, onshore wind power costs dropped 18%, and offshore wind power costs fell by 28%, according to a report commissioned by UNEP and BNEF.

Titled Comparing electricity production costs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...