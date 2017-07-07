Acquisitions within the off-grid solar space are still rare. Mobisol recently acquired Lumeter for their software capability, opportunities for product expansion, and data on customer repayment.

On June 27, 2017, Mobisol announced its acquisition of Lumeter, a San Francisco-based pay-as-you-go (PAYG) software company. In the announcement, Stefan Zelazny, Chief Innovation Officer at Mobisol stated, "[Mobisol and Lumeter] are able to provide a hardware agnostic software suite that makes major consumer and commercial implementations possible. We see the Lumeter acquisition as a key step in our plan to expand the pay-as-you-go market for Mobisol, its off-grid partners and other technologies beyond solar."

Lumeter's software platform provides PAYG capabilities beyond solar and includes minigrids, solar pumps, and other agricultural technologies like rice mills. This expansion offers an opportunity to Mobisol to expand into other services.

Enhancing value from existing customers The PAYG solar model has matured to attract substantial investments. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, the sector has attracted over $360 million in investment. As lead companies like Mobisol have scaled, the primary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...