Mossberg Gives a Window into MSFT StockA man called Walt Mossberg retired this year. Don't worry if that name means nothing to you, because Mossberg isn't a household name. He is, or rather was, one of the best technology writers around. (First for The Wall Street Journal and later for his own news startup: Recode).Mossberg gained tremendous influence throughout the years. You could find him sitting across from the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. Naturally that gave him an insider's look at.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...