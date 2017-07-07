Huawei Positioned as a "Challenger" in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today announces that Gartner, Inc. now positions Huawei as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking, 03 July 2017, Danilo Ciscato et al. Gartner evaluates vendors using standard criteria in two categories: Ability to execute and completeness of vision. Huawei was moved from the Magic Quadrant of Niche Player to Challenger due to its continuously rapid growth in market share as well as offering innovative combinations of hardware and software solutions. At present, Huawei CloudFabric Solution has become the first choice for many enterprises around the globe to build cloud data center networks.

"Huawei views this move of its Data Center Networking solutions into the upward position of Challengers Quadrant by Gartner as confirmation of our market strategies to build open, simple, and elastic cloud data center networks and fulfillment of the strategies. Huawei's customer-centric focus provides collaborative solutions with world-leading customers from the finance industry and over-the-top cloud service providers. These innovative achievements have also created solid growth with other key markets." said Kevin Hu, President of Huawei Switch & Enterprise Gateway product line. "Enterprises will shift to build more intelligent networks in the future, which proactively respond to application policies to implement self-optimization. Artificial intelligence will be applied to various sectors of data center network management and maintenance, including network planning, deployment, O&M, and optimization, to create application-driven data center networks that can be managed and maintained automatically and intelligently."

To realize automation, openness is a prerequisite, and a network ecosystem becomes the guarantee for success. According to Gartner's report, there is a growing willingness to move away from proprietary solutions. The Gartner end-user survey (n = 83) in the research, indicated that 42% of clients consider open standards and multivendor interoperability support a mandatory requirement, 34% consider it very important, and 20% consider it somewhat important, so openness is a relevant buying criterion for 96% of the end users.

Huawei CloudFabric Solution provides open standard Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that can be integrated with third-party cloud platforms, controllers, Value-Added Services (VAS) devices, and automated management tools. Huawei works with over 20 partners including VMware, Red Hat, Mirantis, UnitedStack, EasyStack, F5, and Ansible to build multi-level Software-Defined Networking (SDN) ecosystems, to assure customers are offered a flexible selection of solutions with ease of integration and powerful deployment capabilities.

Based on differentiated advantages brought about by technological innovations, Huawei CloudFabric has maintained its strong growth momentum since first launched in 2012. In particular, there are many commercial implementations of CloudFabric in the finance, Internet, and media asset industries. Currently, the Huawei CloudFabric provides versatile solutions for more than 2,800 companies in over 120 countries worldwide, helping customers build open, simple, and elastic cloud data center networks and implement digital transformation.

