

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Pharma company ALK its five-year GRAZAX Asthma Prevention or GAP clinical trial reported early treatment benefits in children. However, the primary endpoint was not met



The GAP trial investigates the effect of ALK's sublingual grass allergy immunotherapy tablet, GRAZAX, on the risk of developing asthma when compared with placebo treatment. The trial involved 812 children aged 5-12 years at 101 sites in 11 European countries and comprised a three-year treatment phase with a two-year follow-up phase.



The trial indicated that an appropriate asthma diagnosis in this particular population should not be based on a single time point evaluation but rather rely on a combined clinical assessment obtained over a longer observation period.



The GAP trial also confirmed that the safety and tolerability of GRAZAX were favourable and in line with previous studies.



