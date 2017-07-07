

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks retreated on Friday as oil prices fell again and investors waited for the all-important U.S. jobs report due out later in the day for clues on the health of the world's largest economy.



Geopolitical tensions and this weekend's G20 summit also remained on investors' radar.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 379.19 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was declining 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.



Carrefour lost nearly 5 percent after the retailer said the French market was a persistently challenging competitive environment.



Energy stocks such as Total SA, Tullow Oil and Repsol dropped 1-3 percent as both U.S. and Brent crude prices fell more than 2 percent amid waning risk appetite in the face of a spike in bond yields on fears that global central banks are moving away from extremely easy policies.



Sweden's Volvo Group lost about 1 percent after selling its complete holding in the German listed engine manufacturer Deutz AG.



Merck KgaA shares eased half a percent. The European Commission has opened formal probes into the German pharmaceutical group, General Electric Co. (GE), and Canon Inc. alleging they broke merger rules in recent acquisitions.



British Gas owner Centrica soared 4.5 percent on takeover talk.



Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux gained half a percent after it agreed to acquire Best, a European manufacturer of innovative and well-designed kitchen hoods, for an undisclosed amount.



In economic releases, permanent job placements in the U.K. continued to rise sharply in June, though the rate of expansion eased slightly since May, the report on jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed.



German industrial output grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in May, the fastest pace in four months and up from April's 0.4 percent growth, official data showed.



French industrial production also recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, while U.K. industrial production dropped unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in the month, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent, separate reports showed.



Meanwhile, U.K. house prices declined for the first time in five months in June, data from mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



