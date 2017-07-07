sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.07.2017 | 12:24
PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, July 7

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2017, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20180.83%
International Public Partnerships0.64%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.60%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.55%
DW Catalyst Fund0.50%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.41%
Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments0.37%
BH Global0.25%
BBGI SICAV SA0.09%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.07%
LMS Capital0.02%
Total4.33%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2017, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20264.82%
UK Treasury 0.125% 20194.64%
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20254.10%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.97%
UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 20172.36%
Sweden Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20222.05%
Vonovia2.00%
USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20231.95%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20251.80%
NB Private Equity ZDP1.77%
Total28.46%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


