Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2017, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018 0.83% International Public Partnerships 0.64% Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure 0.60% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.55% DW Catalyst Fund 0.50% Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021 0.41% Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments 0.37% BH Global 0.25% BBGI SICAV SA 0.09% Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.07% LMS Capital 0.02% Total 4.33%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2017, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 4.82% UK Treasury 0.125% 2019 4.64% USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 4.10% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.97% UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 2017 2.36% Sweden Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2022 2.05% Vonovia 2.00% USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2023 1.95% USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 1.80% NB Private Equity ZDP 1.77% Total 28.46%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com