Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, July 7
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2017, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018
|0.83%
|International Public Partnerships
|0.64%
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure
|0.60%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.55%
|DW Catalyst Fund
|0.50%
|Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021
|0.41%
|Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments
|0.37%
|BH Global
|0.25%
|BBGI SICAV SA
|0.09%
|Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)
|0.07%
|LMS Capital
|0.02%
|Total
|4.33%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2017, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|4.82%
|UK Treasury 0.125% 2019
|4.64%
|USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025
|4.10%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.97%
|UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 2017
|2.36%
|Sweden Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2022
|2.05%
|Vonovia
|2.00%
|USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2023
|1.95%
|USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025
|1.80%
|NB Private Equity ZDP
|1.77%
|Total
|28.46%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
Steven Cowie, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com