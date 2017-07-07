LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas launches LeoVegas Sport in Denmark

Today LeoVegas is launching LeoVegas Sport with betting and live betting for Danish customers. The launch is taking place as LeoVegas has been granted a Danish license for sports betting, which means that LeoVegas will now offer around 100,000 betting games daily in more than 40 different sports in Denmark.

"The launch of LeoVegas' casino has been very successful and LeoVegas has established itself as a brand in Denmark. We see a clear growth potential for Sports and strengthening, with today's launch, our offer in the Danish market. Our goal is to offer Denmark's fastest and most engaging sports gaming experience".

"In parallel with the launch of Sport, we have invested in our Live Casino where we now offer the market's best live experience with the widest product range and exclusive tables for LeoVegas customers. With these launches, we strengthen LeoVegas' offer in the Danish market", says Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

The chosen time of the launch of LeoVegas Sport is perfect for the start of the Danish Superligaen (the highest division for Football in Denmark) the 14th of July. Together with the other major football leagues and other sporting events, it will drive customer activity.

The Danish sports license further strengthens LeoVegas' position as a leading player focusing on regulated markets. In addition to the Danish licenses, LeoVegas also has licenses in Malta, in Great Britain, Italy and Ireland.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46 70-880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

Visitors address: Sveavägen 59, Stockholm

Corporate identity number: 556830-4033

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' vision is to create the ultimate mobile gaming experience and be number one in mobile gaming. The business is distinguished by award-winning innovation and strong growth. LeoVegas' technical development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. The Swedish parent company LeoVegas AB (publ) invests in companies that offer gaming via mobile devices and desktop computers along with companies that develop related technologies. LeoVegas has attracted major international acclaim and has won numerous awards, including "Nordic Operator of the year", "Mobile Marketing Campaign of the year", and "Innovation in Mobile and Tablet of the Year" at the international EGR Awards. LeoVegas bases its development on "Mobile First" and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology in the mobile gaming market. With a foundation in a great gaming experience, long-term customer relationships and establishment of a strong brand, the company has attracted a steadily growing customer base through innovative, effective and data-driven marketing. Since its start, the mobile gaming company LeoVegas has shown strong quarter-on-quarter growth. LeoVegas' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Avanza Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com) or www.leovegas.com (http://www.leovegas.com).

LeoVegas launches LeoVegas Sport in Denmark (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2118880/806937.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

