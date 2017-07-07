

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined for the second straight month in May, defying economists' forecast for a rebound, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Retail sales edged down 0.1 percent month-over-month in May, slower than the 0.4 percent fall in April. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise for the month.



Sales of food products decreased 0.8 percent over the month, while those of non-food products increased by 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.0 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent gain in the preceding month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX