

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced Friday the launch of a Price Match Guarantee in the Canadian market, just in time for its summer Deals event, running July 10-18 at eBay.ca/deals.



The company said it will launch the program on Monday, July 10. The program guarantees that eligible deals will be offered at the best price online, or eBay will match the lower price of a competitor.



If a shopper finds a competitor offering the same product for less, once verified, eBay Canada will offer a coupon for the difference in price that can be used towards the purchase of the item.



Competitors are Amazon.ca, BestBuy.ca, and Walmart.ca.



All Canadian deals include free shipping within Canada.



The company noted that deals sales volume has grown over 50 percent over the past 12 months, with a 75 percent growth in the first quarter of 2017.



Andrea Stairs, managing director, eBay Canada, said, 'Our deals are incredibly competitive, but with eBay Price Match Guarantee, shoppers will have even more confidence knowing that when they shop on eBay.ca, they're getting the best value available in Canada. This launch comes at a time when we're seeing tremendous growth in the eBay.ca Deals program - in fact, in the first three months of the year, volume was up 75 percent.'



