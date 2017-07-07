Espoo, Finland, 2017-07-07 12:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 7 JULY 2017, AT 13.30



SRV's half-year financial report will be published on 20 July 2017



SRV Group Plc will publish its half-year January-June 2017 report on Thursday, 20 July 2017 at 8.30 a.m. Helsinki time. The interim report will be available after publication at approximately 8.30 a.m. on the company's website http://www.srv.fi/en/investors



SRV's management will present the result in a combined audio webcast and conference call, which will be held on 20 July at 10.00 a.m. President & CEO Juha Pekka Ojala's and Chief Financial Officer Ilkka Pitkänen's Finnish-language presentation can be followed in real time at the address: http://qsb.webcast.fi/s/srv/srv_2017_0720_q2/



After the presentation, time has been allocated for questions. If you have any questions, you can participate in the conference call by calling 10 minutes before it starts to one of the following numbers:



From Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404



From Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942



From outside Finland: +44 (0)330 336 9412



Confirmation code: 5274272



The audio webcast and conference call will available as a recording soon after the end of the call at the address http://www.srv.fi/en/investors



Further information:



Ilkka Pitkänen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 40 667 0906 Tiina Niemi, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 502 7549



www.srv.fi



