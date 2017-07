BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation eased notably in June, Statistics Austria reported Friday.



Wholesale price inflation slowed to 1.9 percent in June from 3.4 percent in May. Nonetheless, this was the seventh consecutive rise in prices.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.8 percent, the same pace of decrease as posted in May.



