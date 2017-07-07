Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market, 2022

DUBLIN, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market is expected to reach USD 3,122.7 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

Automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) technology in healthcare has not only promoted the error-free data collection but has improved the patient safety. Thus, rising need to reduce medication errors and related healthcare expenditure is majorly driving the growth of this market. In addition, growing focus on patient safety, technological revolution, and rising government legislations on the use of barcode & RFID technology are expected to boost the growth of the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market.

The global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market is segmented by product, application, and geography. The product market is further classified into four segments, namely barcode printers, barcode verifiers, barcode scanners, and RFID devices. The RFID devices segment dominated the overall market in 2016 and is also estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to their increasing adoption in the value chain of healthcare industry to track the medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The RFID devices segment is further classified into RFID systems & RFID tags.

Scope of the Report

Market by Product type:

- Barcode Printers

- Market by technology

- Dot matrix Printer

- Laser Printer

- Ink jet printer

- Thermal Printer

- Thermal Transfer Printer

- Thermal Direct Printer

- Dual Thermal Printer

- Market by product type

- Hardware

- Suppliers

- Software & Services

- Barcode Verifiers

- Barcode Scanners

- Wand Barcode Scanner

- Charged-coupled Scanner

- Laser Scanner

- Image Scanner

- RFID Devices

- RFID systems

- RFID Tags

Market by application:

- Clinical Application

- Medication Administrative Verification

- Blood Transfusion Verification

- Laboratory Specimen Identification

- Respiratory Therapy Treatment

- Dietary Management

- Gamete trackingin fertilisation

- Non-Clinical Application

- Supply chain Management

- Receiving

- Put-away and verification

- Picking and internal transfer

- Replenishment Ordering

- Cycle Counts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market, by Product

6. Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market, by Application

7. Geographical Analysis

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Axicon Auto ID Ltd

Bluebird Inc.

Code Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.P.A.

Godex

Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj, Inc

Jadak

Microscan System, Inc.

Opticon

Sato Worldwide

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

