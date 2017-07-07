SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions today announced its upcoming webinar entitled "The Top Five Things you Need to Know to about Out-of-Network Billing to Maximize Revenues and Ensure Compliance."

"MTBC has developed a truly unique solution that ensures that my practice is properly reimbursed for out-of-network patient encounters," said John Odom, President of Nerve Watch, LLC. He continued, "There are very few companies that truly understand this type of billing -- I'm glad to be with a company that not only understands out-of-network billing, but has developed software to support optimized reimbursements."

"Very few healthcare providers or billing companies have mastered the 'ins and outs' of out-of-network billing so we look forward to sharing our easy-to-implement insights," said Kathryn Saenger, the manager of MTBC's out-of-network billing division. Adding to Saengers's comments regarding out-of-network billing, Shruti Patel, MTBC General Counsel, said, "Not only is it important to know how to bill for out-of-network providers, it's also important for providers to know the key components of out-of-network billing to ensure compliance, a topic that we are excited to cover during the webinar."

The webinar will be co-hosted by Shruti Patel, MTBC General Counsel, and Kathryn Saenger, an MTBC team member with two decades of out-of-network billing experience. "The Top Five Things you Need to Know to about Out-of-Network Billing to Maximize Revenues and Ensure Compliance" webinar will be held on July 17 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the free webinar please email sales@mtbc.com.

About MTBC

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on TWITTER, LINKEDIN and FACEBOOK.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: the Company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE MTBC

Company and Investor Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.

bkorn@mtbc.com

(732) 873-5133



