sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,729 Euro		-0,194
-0,88 %
WKN: A2DPZU ISIN: US05464C1018 Ticker-Symbol: TCS 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AXON ENTERPRISE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXON ENTERPRISE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,511
22,254
13:04
21,282
22,131
12:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXON ENTERPRISE INC
AXON ENTERPRISE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXON ENTERPRISE INC21,729-0,88 %
DIGITAL ALLY INC2,678-1,65 %