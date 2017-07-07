

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian sushi maker Bento Inc. withdrew plans for an initial public offering after failing to attract enough interest from institutional investors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The Markham, Ontario-based company was planning to raise about C$80 million or $62 million in the IPO. Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were running the sale.



The company recently lowered the issue price for its shares to C$10 each, down from the previous range of between C$12 and C$14. The company had also dropped plans for a dual-class share structure after investor push back.



The company was expecting that roughly C$20-million will be sold from the treasury and C$60-million from existing shareholders.



Bento was expected to officially price its shares this week and begin trading the following week in Toronto under the ticker 'BNTO'.



It was on May 29 that Bento said it has filed a preliminary prospectus for a proposed IPO and secondary offering of its subordinate voting shares.



Bento is a branded sushi producer operating in Canada and the U.S. Fresh sushi is prepared daily by on-premises chefs and sold to consumers at 569 QSRs while fresh packaged food is produced at six central production facilities and delivered to over 1,500 of grocery store and institutional food service partner locations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX