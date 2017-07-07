Thales and the University of South Wales to Develop Strategic Technology Partnership

NEWPORT, Wales, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thales and the University of South Wales [USW] have signed an agreement setting out a framework for collaboration on current and future technology solutions, including in the hugely exciting field of cyber security.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, Thales and USW will work on future education, research and training pursuits.The emerging partnership capitalises on Thales' globally recognised expertise in mission critical systems and services and the University's capability in key technologies.Thales will combine its expertise and pedigree in high-tech ICT, cyber security, digital enterprise solutions, analytics, sensors and design driven innovation with the USW's capabilities to identify new collaborative programmes in a developing strategic partnership, initially within Cyber Security and renewable energy.

Under the programme USW students will benefit from site visits; guest lectures; PhD studentships; placements and internships; student projects and apprenticeships.

The agreement was signed by Gareth Williams, VP, Secure Communications and Information Systems at Thales, and Professor Julie Lydon, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of South Wales.

"Thales has a long and established track record of collaboration with academic institutions to great effect.We look forward to working closely with the University of South Wales, continuing to work with the brightest minds to innovate, and develop new solutions to the cyber security challenges of today and tomorrow," said Gareth Williams, VP Secure Communications and Information Systems.

Professor Julie Lydon, Vice-Chancellor of USW, said: "As a valued partner of leading global technology companies and a major player in our region, USW is delighted to sign this MOU with Thales. This agreement is the next milestone as we grow our relationship, creating value for our economy, our students, and the world of industry."