PR Newswire

MARC O'POLO Celebrates its 50th Anniversary: International Cast of Stars in Munich and Stephanskirchen

MUNICH, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MARC O'POLO celebrated half a century of fashion

In the morning, Robbie & Ayda Williams appeared in the Munich MARC O'POLO store to unveil their Iconic Capsule Collection. It is available exclusively in MARC O'POLO stores and on http://www.marc-o-polo.com. The accompanying campaign was shot by star photographer Peter Lindbergh.

In the evening, 1,800 guests from across the world were invited to the company's headquarters in Stephanskirchen. The highlight of the big birthday bash was a fashion show with a cast of top-flight runway models. With Aleksandra Woroniecka, Fashion Director for French Vogue, Light Designer Thierry Dreyfus (Eyesight), and DJ Peter Kruder in charge, the show was an immaculate composition of style, lighting, and music; casting was in the capable hands of Angus Munro and Noah Shelley.

Guests for the evening included a range of celebrities such as Mads Mikkelsen (current face of the MARC O'POLO campaign), Numan Acar, Marie Bäumer, Oliver & Katrin Berben, Nicolette Krebitz, Stephan Luca, Javi Martínez, Claudio Pizarro, Hans Sigl, Alicia von Rittberg, Tom Wlaschiha, Susanne Wuest and many more.

High-resolution images and text materials are available for download here:

