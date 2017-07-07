Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - MedShape Divests its ExoShape(R) ACL Product Line to CONMED

Research Desk Line-up: Aethlon Medical Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for CONMED Corp. (NASDAQ: CNMD), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CNMD. Atlanta, Georgia-based orthopedic device Company, MedShape, Inc., announced on July 05, 2017, that it has signed an agreement to divest its ExoShape® ACL Fixation System to CONMED Corp. The deal was already closed on July 03, 2017, and includes the ExoShape FEMORAL and TIBIAL Soft Tissue Fasteners. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on June 28, 2017, its financial results for its fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2017. Tune into our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Aethlon Medical when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CNMD; also brushing on AEMD. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CNMD

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AEMD

Both the soft tissue fasteners are used to fixate soft tissue grafts in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery. The ACL is one of the four main ligaments within the knee that connect the femur to the tibia. It runs diagonally in the middle of the knee and prevents the tibia from sliding out in front of the femur, as well as provides rotational stability to the knee.

Both Companies did not share the financial and other details of the transaction.

Commenting on the divestment to CONMED, Kurt Jacobus, MedShape's CEO, said:

"The ExoShape System has represented a valuable portion of MedShape's business since 2011, and this acquisition further demonstrates the success of the development and commercialization efforts invested in the product. While we will certainly miss serving our patients, doctors, and distributors with this product line, we look forward to focusing our efforts towards growing our core foot and ankle business with new investments."

About the ExoShape® ACL Fixation System

The ExoShape ACL Fixation System utilizes MedShape's PEEK Altera biomedical polymer to provide simple and secure tibial fixation of soft tissue grafts during ACL reconstruction procedures. The system received US FDA clearance in November 2010. The ExoShape® ACL Fixation System is the first all-PEEK system to offer a non-rotational deployment and interference fixation approach for ACL reconstruction. The ExoShape fasteners are very easy to deliver as they have a low-profile shape for easy insertion. Once they are inserted, they fully expand and deploy immediately which leads to effectively compress and secure the soft tissue graft inside the bone tunnel.

About MedShape

MedShape is a privately held Company and was founded in 2005 by a small group of engineers and surgeons. Within a small span of time, MedShape has evolved into a leading manufacturer of orthopedic devices that utilize advanced material technologies. The Company is working to develop and commercialize a portfolio of surgical solutions for foot and ankle and trauma surgeons that use its patented advanced material technologies.

About CONMED Corp.

Headquartered in Utica, New York, CONMED was founded in 1970 by Eugene Corosanti. It is a medical technology Company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. It is a leader in Orthopedics, General Surgery, Gynecology, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopy, Cardiology, and Critical Care market, and the Company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in these specialties. CONMED has footprints in across 17 countries and 50% of the Company's total sales are from international sales. CONMED is supported by a team of over 3,300 people.

Last Close Stock Review

CONMED's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $50.43, marginally up 0.50%. A total volume of 115.92 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 15.16% in the last three months, 11.32% in the past six months, and 4.95% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 14.17% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 114.10 and have a dividend yield of 1.59%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.41 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily